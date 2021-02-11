If you review your world and even U.S. history, you will realize that governments often lie to their people. There are several basic motivations to do so, but arrogance is the most common one. Arrogance takes the form of “You can’t handle the truth,” or “We know what’s best for you.”
If you understand that only God knows and wants what’s best for you, then it becomes much easier to spot the deception of those on earth that claim to have that same knowledge and desire. I emphasize the “and” because both are required. Satan knows what’s best for us (a deep relationship with God), but he certainly does not want that for us. And who among us has not encountered someone in their lives that appears to want the best for us, but doesn’t really know exactly what that is?
Given this context, let’s explore the various government “We know what’s best for you” positions taken over the past year as it pertains to the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2.
When we first started hearing about the new virus, several prominent officials, including Dr. Faucci, declared that this new virus was “no big deal.” Then cases started popping up in more and more places, and it started becoming a big deal. Then, right on cue, we started hearing about the potential for 2 million deaths in just the US. Why would someone produce a model that comes up with a number like that?
Well, if you wanted to control a large portion of the population, a little panic is just the ticket. Keep in mind that fear is a tool of evil. If you recall, after that report, the panic started setting in, and the control freaks came out. With the stage set for millions of deaths, there was no limitation of freedom too extreme. The underlying message at that time was “If it saves just one life it is worth it.”
From there, the race was on, and it seemed that the control freaks around the country were trying to outdo each other on how much arrogance they could display and how much power they could exercise. They mandated masks, social distancing, and even complete lockdowns on all forms of business and social activity, especially church. Some even went so far as to tell us what we could do in our own homes! The underlying message here was “The virus can be controlled, but only if you listen to us.”
Speaking of masks, surgical & cloth masks don’t work against viruses. This has been known by virologists for years actually. It turns out that the pores in a surgical mask are anywhere from 200 times to 1000 times the size of the SARS-CoV-2 virus they are now being used to stop. It is the equivalent of using a chain link fence to keep out mosquitoes. So, now “double-masking” is a thing. How do you think putting up two chain link fences would work against mosquitoes?
You can do a Google search on “what virologists wear” and you will get a pretty good idea of what it really takes to avoid getting a virus. Spoiler alert — it is a lot more than an N95, surgical or cloth mask, a face shield, or a 3’x3’ piece of plexiglass.
The other thing that indicates that this was never about our health is the absolute “canceling” of anything or anyone that dared discuss the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Whatever happened to “If it saves just one life, it is worth it?”
I am not a doctor, but the group America’s Frontline Doctors has firsthand experience with using hydroxychloroquine both by itself and in combination with other drugs as an effective treatment for the SARS-CoV-2; all flu strains actually. It is FDA approved, and has been safely used for over 65 years by folks of all ages all over the world (over the counter in most countries, mostly for malaria). But all of a sudden, the drug is not safe? If you are curious, you can check out americasfrontlinedoctors.com for more information.
Once you see the evidence, you could even see how NOT using this treatment could easily be considered a “crime against humanity,” and there are actually a couple lawsuits being filed in other countries against their governments for exactly that. Here, the underlying message was “Ignore your lying eyes… Only listen to us.”
Another phase of the control plan was the whole “asymptomatic spread” myth. Again, I am not a doctor, but when I don’t feel sick, I don’t have the flu; it is just as simple as that. Yes, of course there are illnesses that can go unnoticed and undetected for years, but the flu is not one of them. Everyone knows when they have the flu, and just as important, when they don’t. If you don’t have the flu, you can’t spread it. The underlying message here was “Don’t trust anybody because anybody can get you sick.”
As you are well aware, we are constantly bombarded by the number of “cases.” Here is a little tidbit that you won’t hear on network news: The survival rate for this strain of the flu is incredibly high. Here are the latest survival rates from the CDC website: Under 20 years old — 99.997%; between 20 and 49 — 99.8%; between 50 and 69 — 99.2%; 70 and over — 95%.
Yes, most, if not all of us know someone who has died with COVID, and we mourn their loss. But how many people have died from just SARS-CoV-2? According to the above (revised multiple times) numbers, it is not that many. How many people do we know that have gotten it and recovered? What are we really afraid of? The underlying message here is “The number of cases is still too high, so you are not following our guidelines, so further controls are necessary.”
Which brings me to the “vaccine.” I use quotations because it is not a real vaccine. It is an experimental biological agent. Consider this: The companies that are currently producing the “vaccine” are not liable for any bad side effects of the shot because it is officially considered experimental. Also, they have not gone through the normal full cycle of testing, including the testing on animals of what happens when a subject who has had the vaccine is exposed to the virus “in the wild.” The fact that the “experts” are now saying that even with the “vaccine” you may still get sick, will still need to wear a mask and still need to social distance should tell you all you need to know about the effectiveness of this particular shot (and something about the integrity of the experts). The underlying message here is “We know what’s best for you; be a good soldier and do as you’re told.”
Does anyone remember, “We just need a two-week lockdown to flatten the curve?” Well, one year later, we might as well just put wheels on those goal posts…
There are many other points I could make, but here is the bottom line on all of this: Control and power are the ultimate objectives. If you can control people’s health in any way, you can ultimately control them. And again, if you can’t think of any reason why an individual, corporation, or government would want to control a county, state, or a nation, then you are ignoring every good vs. evil theme from every movie you have ever watched.
Those trying to maintain power want us to be afraid, and not just of a virus. They want us to be afraid of each other: our children, our parents, our friends, our neighbors, our churches, and especially strangers. They don’t want us to be confident because a confident people cannot be manipulated. We can be confident, but only in God.
Ronald Reagan once very astutely said, “Freedom is never more than a generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on to them to do the same.”
We need to recognize what is really going on here. Our freedom to decide what is best for us and our families, our faith in God, and our very way of life are under attack, and unfortunately many people are just going along to get along, and are voluntarily giving control of their bodies to the governments and businesses. I am urging all of us to wake up and fight back. Just say “No” to mandatory anything that the “We know what’s best for you” crowd suggest. If we don’t push back now, our children and grandchildren will not even have the opportunity to choose.
Greg Clements is a Hartsville resident and businessman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.