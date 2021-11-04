The annual cost to be a member in good standing is $180, or $50 per quarter. In addition, each member is strongly encouraged to make a $125 annual donation to the Rotary International Fund and $40 to the End Polio Fund, for a total one-time annual payment of $345.
That may seem like a lot, but keep in mind that the purpose of our club is to serve the community (and the world at large), and the Hartsville Rotary Club has a rich history in doing just that! Our annual commitments include either fully or partially funding the following programs or groups:
- Character Counts (Moral, Performance, Intellectual, and Civic);
- Trousdale Reads (part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program);
- Hartsville Backpack Program (for families of school-age children);
- Dictionary Project (distribute dictionaries to every third-grader);
- Four college scholarship grants of $500 each (for four years);
- Interact (High School Rotary Club);
- Annual Trousdale School Food Drive;
- Hunters for the Hungry; and
- An International Project (usually in partnership with one or more other clubs)
In addition, every year we partner with our District to fund a larger project. Recent contributions include $7,000 to the Hartsville Little League program for much-needed training and facility equipment, and $6,000 to the Community Pregnancy Center for an upcoming ultrasound program.
We also hold several fundraisers throughout the year that are intended to not just help fund the club’s operations, but to also serve the community. These include such events as the Mother/Son Dance, the Father/Daughter Dance, the Golf Tournament, the Fishing Tournament and the Hartsville Follies.
Our members also have a tendency to get involved many other Hartsville civic events and groups as well, including all of the ones that we support financially. That doesn’t mean that every member has to get involved in multiple groups, but the folks that join Rotary believe in Hartsville, and want to see it continue as a close-knit, people-helping-people community.
If that sounds like something you would like to be a part of, you are welcome to join one of our lunch meetings in the PigPen meeting room at noon on any Thursday of the month! If you know a current member, be sure to let them know and they will introduce you and make you feel welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.