Harold Dean Woodard
Harold Dean Woodard, age 80, of Hartsville, passed away Sunday morning, July 18, 2021 at Hartsville Health and Rehab.
He was preceded in death by: wife, Roberta Woodard; parents, Lorene & Wilburn Woodard; daughter, Lorrie Ann Donnell; son, Timothy Dean Woodard; sister, Shelvie Woodard.
Survivors are: daughter, Pam (Michael) Stafford; five grandchildren, Jason Stafford, Julie Stafford, Jeana Stafford (Josh) Swann, Tabitha (Brian) Acker & Kayla Stafford; five great-grandchildren, Faith Stafford, Elizabeth Lawing, Grayson Midgett, Lyndsie Lawing & Harlan Lawing; two brothers, James (Wanda) Woodard & Barry Woodard.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 21, officiated by Bro. Carroll Carman.
Interment was in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
