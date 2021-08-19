Driving south on Broadway, you might notice on your right the large “Hartsvegas” mural painted on the side of a building.
That is the site of one of Hartsville’s newest businesses, which held its ribbon-cutting ceremony last week with the Chamber of Commerce and the mayor in attendance.
Hartsvegas is co-owned by Faye Atwood, her daughter-in-law Beverly Atwood and granddaughter Alexus Atwood.
“We do monogramming, customized shirts, whatever your needs or wants are,” Beverly Atwood stated. “We can do blankets, shirts, cups, whatever you want.”
The business sprang from an idea of Alexus, who recently graduated from Wilson Central High School and will be starting college this fall.
“It’s a spinoff of my childhood dream to own my own business,” she stated. “I started last summer reselling clothes on the Internet and then learned what a cricut is (cutting machine designed for home crafters). My aunt and uncle said, ‘These are really nice’ and we decided to open a business and do it full scale.”
In addition to monogrammed shirts with the ”Hartsvegas” logo, the store carries a number of items with the Trousdale County Yellow Jackets logo and can customize just about any item upon request.
The mural on the side of the building was painted by Smyrna artist Leah Boorse. The Atwoods will also be adding a light above the mural to show it off at night.
“The design was inspired by how everyone calls this town Hartsvegas and I love Las Vegas,” Alexus said. “I based it off a sign, she came down here and finished it in two days.”
Hartsvegas is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and can be reached at 615-477-2948. The business is located at 207C Broadway and also has Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
