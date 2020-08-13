The fifth annual Hartsville Backpacks Car, Truck & Bike Show turned out to be a bigger hit than organizers dared to dream.
Last year’s show drew 136 entries and was the largest ever, netting over $10,000 for the Backpack Program and its mission to feed underprivileged children in Trousdale County.
Saturday’s show dwarfed those numbers, with over 250 entries between cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors. Vehicle owners came from as far away as Memphis to show off their toys to an eager public.
“We had an amazing day on Saturday. We raised over $25,000 gross, for the Hartsville Backpack Program. Our success was possible because of the support of everyone who worked so hard. Everyone who brought those beautiful cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors!” said Bryan King, who helped organize the show.
In addition, King created beautiful custom trophies that were given to winners as well as used in a silent auction. Custom T-shirts with the car show’s logo were also sold, with a number given away in a contest to local children.
Backpack Program officials were still tallying the net proceeds as of press time but said it would be well ahead of last year.
“I think we had 350-400 visitors. The parking lot was continuously full from about 9:30 a.m. till 2 p.m.,” added Wayne Andrews. “The support was fabulous!”
Organizers also thanked the four food trucks that were on hand, including PigPen Barbeque and Coop’s Smokin BBQ, as well as Hartsville Foodland, which donated bottled water and ice. Volunteers who helped set up for the show and ran the registration tent Saturday were also thanked.
Special thanks is given to Bates Ford, United Services Unlimited, Southern Shears Salon, Gary Claridy, Mr. and Mrs. Horton, Hartsville Pharmacy, Tucker Coatings, Pro Prep Shot Blast and Diamond Grinding, Anthony Funeral Home, Bill Hunt, Hartsville Liquors, Scott Graves and Tony Massa.
The car show capped a limited version of the 65th annual Trousdale County Fair. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fair officials limited the number of events and categories for exhibits.
The sheep and cattle shows were held Thursday evening but were limited to Trousdale County children only. Also, only youth and junior exhibits were allowed this year.
Fair Board Chairman Kathy Atwood said 36 children entered exhibits at the fair, which were displayed at the Ag Pavilion.
“We want to thank the kids who entered exhibits as well as generous donations to help make the fair a success,” Atwood said. ‘We look forward to being able to hold a bigger celebration next year to mark the fair’s 65th year.”
Trousdale County’s fair is the longest running youth fair in Tennessee.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
