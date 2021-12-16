Thank you to everyone who helped make the Chamber-sponsored Christmas events a big success.
Tri-County Electric and Tri-Metal LLC get a big “Thanks” for their assistance with the big Christmas tree on McMurry Blvd. It has managed to stand tall despite two fierce storms.
Our newest event, “An Evening with Santa,” held on Friday evening at the Community Center, was a big hit with young and old alike. Santa had plenty of excited visitors, the United Christian Academy presented a great excerpt from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and Dave Traini provided musical entertainment. A special thanks goes to the Trousdale County Senior Center for decorating the cookies.
There was a good deal of confusion and consternation over the timing of the Christmas Parade in the face of a second round of dangerous storms, but the weather cleared in time for the 10 a.m. start. The rainy weather kept a few classic cars safe in their garages but everyone else — including a large crowd — turned out for the parade.
The Shriners are always a crowd favorite in the Christmas Parade and the Hartsville event is the first of three parades for them on the second Saturday in December.
Before the parade begins, the Chamber of Commerce provides a hot breakfast for the Shriners. Thank you to Sonic, McDonald’s, Twice Daily and Hartsville Liquors for the food and cash donations.
Despite the COVID pandemic, 2021 has been a productive year for the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber published the first-of-its-kind City Directory, which has been very popular. Another new publication is the “Battle of
Hartsville Driving Tour,” featuring a free podcast that will be available at all Welcome Centers across Tennessee in 2022.
Please mark your calendar and plan to attend our monthly Community Chamber Meeting, held on the second Tuesday of every month at noon in the Community Center at 301 E. Main St. These meetings are a great place to meet new people, bring your community announcements, and learn about new developments and businesses in our community. They are free and open to the public!
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!
