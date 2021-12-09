Trousdale County will hold its annual Christmas celebration next week with two days of events.
The festivities will begin on Friday, Dec. 10 with “An Evening With Santa” at the Community Center, 301 E. Main St. Both Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to have their pictures taken with children and also enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Photos will be taken by Mark Presley and will be free to download.
The United Christian Academy of Hartsville singers will perform live music, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and there will also be a Christmas sing-a-long with Dave Traini.
At 8 p.m., the activities will move to the courthouse lawn for caroling and the lighting of Trousdale County’s Christmas tree. The tree was delivered by Paul & Natalie Knudsen on Nov. 30 by horse-drawn wagon, as has become the tradition in Trousdale County.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the annual Christmas parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Andrews Ave. and McMurry Blvd. The parade route will go down McMurry, then down Broadway and on Main Street, ending at the park.
The theme of this year’s parade is “Miracle on Main Street — Saluting the Heroes” and the grand marshal will be longtime District Attorney Tommy Thompson, who retired earlier this year after 44 years in office. The Chamber of Commerce will also be recognizing two important members of our community who are no longer with us as honorary grand marshals: Jackie Halliburton and Dr. Ray Miller.
Parade registrations are still available at the County Administration building, First National Bank and Wilson Bank & Trust and there is no entry fee this year. Those interested in participating can also call the Chamber of Commerce at 615-374-9243 or Racheal Petty at 615-804-8945.
Lineup for the parade will begin around 9 a.m. and judging will take place around 9:30. The full parade lineup can be found in this week’s Vidette.
Parade guidelines this year include:
Sirens in moderation (please respect hearing of the young and elderly);
Candy may NOT be thrown from floats or vehicles, but may be thrown by walkers accompanying the entry;
All floats with children must also have an adult on board; and
No reckless driving.
Also on Saturday, the annual Men’s Country Ham Breakfast sponsored by the Hartsville United Methodist Church will begin at 7 a.m. and will include a bazaar and bake sale.
The December Chamber meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at noon in the Community Center. Jack McCall will give us hope for the season, followed by our second New Business Roundtable. Businesses participating include Hartsvegas, The Cove restaurant and Hartsville Nutrition. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the people, faces and services in our community.
Of course, community announcements are welcome! Lunch will be catered by Piggly Wiggly with fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, banana pudding and a drink. The meeting is free and open to the public. Lunch is offered for $10.
And last but certainly not least, the Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal was another huge success. Approximately 600 people were able to enjoy a complete
Thanksgiving meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll and desert.
Special thanks to Meals on Wheels, Trousdale County EMS and the Fire Department for delivering meals to the elderly and shut-ins.
Donors who made this event possible include: Piggly Wiggly, Foodland, Stephen & Crystal Chambers, Rita Crowder, Cindy Carman, Candice Hall, Tri-Metal LLC, Hartsville United Methodist Church, Church of the First Born, Wayne Andrews, J. Masseo, Ray Render, Robert & Ann Thurman, Wilson Bank & Trust, The Cove Restaurant, First National Bank, Trousdale Medical Center, SaGrace Florist, Grace Baptist Church, Hartsville Liquors, New Geneva Roasters, Trousdale County Senior Center, The Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class, Tri-County Electric, Tennessee Soul BBQ, Jerry & Sandy Ford, Mr. & Mrs. Riedinger and other anonymous donors.
