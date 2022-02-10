The Hartsville Original Church of God is inviting eligible high school seniors in Trousdale County to participate in its scholarship essay contest.
The winner will receive a $500 scholarship from the church. Current seniors with a minimum grade point average of 2.5 may compete for the prize and must have essays submitted by Feb. 28.
The topic for this year’s contest is “How has the pandemic affected your senior year and your preparation for college?” Essays should be between 150-300 words and can be mailed to the church at PO Box 404, Hartsville TN 37074 or emailed to info@hartsvillechurch.com. Submissions should also contain the entrant’s name, address, phone number and email. Entrants must be a current senior at Trousdale County High School graduating in the spring of 2022.
Notification of the scholarship award winner will be made to the recipient and the school in early March. The winner must attend the church’s scholarship program on Sunday, March 20 at 11 a.m. It is strongly suggested that a parent/guardian attend, and a parent/guardian must attend if the winner is not yet 18. The church is located at 166 Stott Avenue.
For more information on the essay contest, call 615-680-3275 or email info@hartsvillechurch.com.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
