A Hartsville doctor’s office and a pharmaceutical group are teaming to offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week to the community.
AdhereRX and Carey Family Practice & Pediatrics are holding a free vaccination clinic each day through April 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. next to Carey Family Practice, located at 220 Broadway.
Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer version of COVID vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose instead of two.
“Our company is a health care tech with a pharmacy,” said Cyndi Alexander, Chief Adherence Officer for Adhere Health, the parent company of AdhereRX. “We’ve been working with the CDC to get vaccinations so we can get to rural counties that we serve patients in.”
Alexander said her parents have been longtime patients of Dr. Carey, which was why she and her company opted to set up its clinic in Hartsville. AdhereRX has held clinics in other states, she said, but the Hartsville one is the first in Tennessee.
“We’re bringing Johnson & Johnson vaccinations and we’ll be here all week for people to come,” Alexander said. “We’d like to get as many as we can this week.”
Alexander noted that like the others, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does appear to offer some protection against the COVID-19 variants popping up across the country.
Hartsville Pharmacy has previously had Johnson & Johnson, but as of Monday was not expecting more until at least next week. Other local pharmacies have the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and the Trousdale County Health Department has Moderna as well.
To make an appointment at the free Hartsville clinic, call 615-374-2101 or visit tennesseecovidvaccine.azova.com. Walkups are also welcome. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccinefinder.org/search.
