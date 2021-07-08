The Hartsville Coach Pitch All-Stars won their district tournament at Westmoreland on June 26.
With wins over Macon County (16-10), Westmoreland (13-12) and Macon County again (11-4), Hartsville took the championship.
The title came a week after Hartsville won its own Backyard Tournament with wins over Westmoreland, Portland, Smith County and Macon County.
