James and Wanda Woodard will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this week. Married on Jan. 22, 1971, James and Wanda have two boys, Tony (Trina) Woodard and Tracy (Leann) Woodard, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Happy 50th Anniversary, Mom & Pop. We are blessed by your unwavering love for each other and the example you have set for us! — Tony & Tracy
