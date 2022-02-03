Two Trousdale County residents are dead in what authorities are saying was a domestic incident that turned into a murder-suicide.
According to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, at around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, Tristan Woodard, 28, confronted Katherine “Katie” Marie Taylor, 30, and shot her before turning the gun on himself. The incident took place at a residence on Starlite Road and Trousdale deputies responded after being called by Taylor’s father, who lived there.
Taylor’s four children, three of who were Woodard’s, reportedly were at the scene but were unharmed.
Sheriff Ray Russell said Taylor had taken out an order of protection against Woodard and there were warrants out for his arrest on charges of aggravated domestic assault and violating the protective order.
“We had looked for him, had been to his place of employment and talked to Katie and her father,” Russell said. “He hid out on us despite several attempts to locate him.
“They’d had some trouble off and on,” Russell said of Woodard and Taylor. “He’d been in the jail a few months ago.”
Russell added that he had known both parties for most of their lives and recalled running into Taylor at the Minit Mart where she worked.
“I talked to Katie regularly, saw her there. You don’t understand why these things happen,” he added.
The investigation remains ongoing but no charges are expected against any other parties, Russell said.
Since 2018, there have now been five cases of reported homicides in Trousdale County. That number does not include any incidents at the Hartsville prison.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
