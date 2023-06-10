Last month, Farmer’s Harvest restaurant closed as the result of a fire that broke out after hours.
The restaurant had recently celebrated its two-year anniversary before the fire occurred.
Although the fire was small, the building, located at 226 Broadway St. in Hartsville, sustained damage to its electrical system, which has caused the restaurant to temporarily close its doors.
“The fire happened somewhere between Monday night (May 8) and early Tuesday morning (May 9),” said Farmer’s Harvest owner Justin Gregory. “The fire itself was small, and the good Lord was watching over us, because, when it started, it was right by the hot water heater. So, once it got hot enough to melt the water lines going up to the hot water heater, it actually put the fire out.
“They did some testing of the materials that burned to see if it was maybe a chemical reaction. They don’t know if something went wrong with the hot water heater during the night that maybe threw a spark at our towel basket where we stack our clean towels, but that’s where it burned. It was also close enough to the electrical boxes that we are going to have to replace all of the electrical boxes and rewire the entire building.”
According to Gregory, the plan is to make the repairs to the building and reopen the restaurant as soon as possible.
In the meantime, he said that he is trying to keep his employees busy and paid as he wants to hang on to his crew.
“We run a farm too,” said Gregory. “All of our beef at the restaurant is from what we raised, and we also supply most of the vegetables that we use at the restaurant. So, our waitresses have been helping us with the farm. Some of our cooking staff has helped us prep the food for food shows for special events. We have a very good group of employees, and we are trying every way we can to keep them with us.”
Gregory indicated that he anticipates several weeks of repair work on the building, which may push the restaurant’s reopening to later in the summer.
“Talking to the clean-up and electrical crews that we have lined up to start, we have five to seven weeks of work, just going by what they say,” said Gregory. “So, I’m going to play it safe and say it will be six to eight weeks before the work is finished.”
Although investigators have been exploring possible causes of the fire, the exact cause has not yet been determined.
