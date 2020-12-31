The aftereffects of the Nashville Christmas bombing continued to be felt in Hartsville and Middle Tennessee at the beginning of this week.
The bombing, which took place on Nashville’s Second Avenue North, knocked out a telephone exchange at the AT&T building. The blast interrupted service, but the company declined to say how widespread outages were.
The AT&T outages site showed service issues in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky. Several police agencies reported that their 911 systems were down because of the outage, including Knox County, home to Knoxville about 180 miles east of Nashville.
AT&T said that it was bringing in portable cell sites and was working with law enforcement to get access to make repairs to its equipment. The company noted that “power is essential to restoring” service.
Hartsville’s 911 system was restored to service Monday afternoon. In the interim, anyone needing emergency assistance was asked to call either 615-374-3994 or 615-374-0115, or the jail at 615-374-2114.
Local businesses were also affected by the AT&T outage. Hartsville Taco Co., the Mexican Grilled Cheese, Hartsville Foodland, Minit Mart and Hartsville Foodmart all reported outages to their phone systems over the weekend and for a time, were unable to process credit/debit card transactions.
A number of state services were not available on Monday because of technical issues caused by the outage. Those services include: Tennessee child abuse hotline (telephone lines only; web referrals remain operational); TennCare Connect; drivers’ license services; adult protective services; the Animal Diagnostic Laboratory services at Ellington Agricultural Center and telephone services for applying for certain programs for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Associated Press, staff reports
