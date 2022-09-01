Tim Dunavant has been hired as the new minister at Hartsville First United Methodist Church
Dunavant was recently appointed, having begun his tenure in June.
He is succeeding pastor Abe Zimmerman, who was transferred to another church in the Tennessee Conference.
Dunavant’s family includes his wife, Staci, his children — Josh and Mikayla — a cockatiel named Poppy and dogs Snowball and Georgie.
Dunavant has a degree in culinary arts, in addition to his degree in Christian ministry from Trevecca Nazarene University. He has also completed the five year course of study at Candler School of Theology (Georgia), a part of Emory University.
Dunavant’s ministry has two points of focus. The first is to connect local congregations in the county to one another for collective ministry, recognizing that so much more can be accomplished when churches work together for the common good.
The second focus is one in which Dunavant seeks to connect the ostracized and outcast members of a community to the church. Dunavant seeks that the addicted, jailed and impoverished develop a strong faith and feels that the church has a duty to help them reach that goal.
Hartsville First United Methodist conducts its worship service each Sunday from 11 a.m. until noon, with Sunday school beginning at 10 a.m.
— Submitted
