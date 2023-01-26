Nestled in the storefront that was formerly the Barbeque Shack in Hartsville awaits a new dining experience for lovers of Japanese cuisine.
Opening today, the Hibachi Mariachi Japanese Grill, located at 108B McMurry Blvd., is offering culinary delights not currently found in Trousdale County.
“The new restaurant is going to be hibachi,” said restaurant co-owner Alberto Rodriguez. “The reason we called it Hibachi Mariachi is because, eventually, it might be both Mexican and Japanese (fusion), but it is going to start off as just hibachi.”
Co-owner Lorenzo Rodriguez added, “We would like to see people eating nachos with hibachi food right next to it.”
Nevertheless, co-owners Alberto, Araceli, and Lorenzo Rodriguez are no strangers to the restaurant business as they also own the Hartsville eatery the Mexican Grilled Cheese, which is in its fourth year of existence.
“We opened the (Mexican Grilled Cheese) July 1, 2019,” said Alberto Rodriguez. “So, it’s been about three-and-a-half years since we’ve opened it.”
Likewise, as with many new business launches that come to an area, the creation of new jobs is sure to follow, and Alberto Rodriguez says that he too may be hiring new people for front-of-house server positions for the new restaurant.
“(The new restaurant) might bring new jobs for the dining area,” said Alberto Rodriguez. “One requirement thoough is that the server will have to be over 18 because we have a bar.”
Although the Hibachi Mariachi Japanese Grill will be opened each week from Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday, for this week, the days and hours may vary.
“(The new restaurant) will have the same hours of operation as the Mexican Grilled Cheese, which are Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” said Alberto Rodriguez. “But for this week, because it is our first week, it will only be opened Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. But, then, next week, starting Tuesday, both restaurants will be opened Tuesday through Sunday.”
However, while the owners focus on opening the new restaurant, the Mexican Grilled Cheese will remain closed through Monday and will be opening back up on Tuesday.
“The Mexican Grilled Cheese will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 31,” said Alberto Rodriguez. “I’m bringing all of my help over here for the first few days, and then, we will reopen both restaurants on next Tuesday.”
