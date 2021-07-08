Trousdale County’s Fourth of July celebration went off without a hitch over the weekend, and some of the changes were a hit with the crowd.
The annual Independence Day Parade moved to Saturday, July 3 at 7 p.m., in order to take advantage of cooler temperatures. Also new this year was the opportunity to shoot water guns at some of the parade participants, with participants firing back as well.
A number of children and even some older observers took advantage of the opportunity and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.
“My husband hasn’t had this much fun in years!” said parade co-organizer Amber Russell, whose husband was on the back of a vehicle shooting a water cannon at crowds. Mark Presley also helped organize this year’s parade.
The procession, which included elected officials, the Trousdale County High School marching band, clowns, classic cars and more started down McMurry Blvd. and onto Broadway.
Parade winners were: Best Antique Car — Ronnie Givens; Best Motorcycle/ATV — James Buckmaster; Best Jeep — Crystal Arnold; Most Patriotic Float — Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply; Best Horse/Mule Entry — Community Pregnancy Center; Best Antique Tractor — Jerry Towns; Best Float — Grant Cedar Mill; Best Child Entry — Blair Evitts; Best Antique Truck — Mark Sircy; Grand Prize — Taylor Carter.
On July 4 itself, the celebration moved to Hartsville City Park, with food options, vendors and live music.
Live performances were made by SuperSport, Amber Watts and Levi Coby. The Community Band also played a medley of tunes prior to the fireworks display, which began at 9 p.m.
A cake walk to benefit the Band Boosters drew a good crowd as well.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
