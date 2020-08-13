Hartsville will be one of 29 communities across Tennessee to participate in the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s Retail Academy.
The program is designed to educate city and county leaders on recruiting retail and other business, real estate and small business support. The event will be held Aug. 13-14 in Franklin.
Three members of Trousdale County’s Economic Development Committee — County Mayor Stephen Chambers, Chamber of Commerce Director Natalie Knudsen and Bryan King — are scheduled to attend.
Hartsville/Trousdale County will participate in the 201 intermediate course, which deals with real estate and potential commercial development.
“We got into 101 last year… this section of training goes through available commercial properties… and gives information to market those properties,” Chambers said during the June 16 meeting of the county’s Economic Development Committee.
State Sen. Ferrell Haile and State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver helped Trousdale County obtain a grant to fund its participation in the Retail Academy.
“I am very pleased that Hartsville was selected among eight recipients statewide for this grant which focuses on site development,” said Sen. Haile in a press statement. “This is one of many efforts Tennessee is making to strengthen our local economy and bring new jobs to our district. I look forward to seeing the results from this program.
“I appreciate TNECD’s considerable investment in our community, and I am thankful for their continued partnership in supporting our local economy,” added Rep. Weaver in another press statement. “I am hopeful these types of innovative opportunities will pave the way for future economic growth and prosperity both in District 40 and across our entire region.”
The Retail Academy, developed by leading national retail advisory firm Retail Strategies, educates communities on best practices to attract new retailers while providing resources to support and grow existing local businesses.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.