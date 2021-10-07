The Hartsville and Lafayette Rotary Clubs are gearing up for a unique competition whose effects will be felt well beyond Middle Tennessee.
Both clubs are participating in Rotary District 6780’s “Purple Pinkie Day,” in which 10-pack boxes of Dunkin Donuts can be purchased with the proceeds going to Rotary’s campaign to eradicate polio worldwide.
Both play-by-play voices for their respective high school football teams are participating as well. Hartsville’s Jerry “Cheese” Richmond and Lafayette’s Mark Darnell have each promised to wear the opposing team’s football jersey for a day, depending on which club sells the most donuts.
“I plan on us winning!” Richmond said.
Boxes of donuts are $25 each and must be ordered by Wednesday, Oct. 13. They will be picked up on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and can be picked up at Hartsville Foodland or delivered in person.
“You can also purchase boxes to donate back to the Hartsville Rotary Club to resell to others; this will double the money to go toward the cause. The Hartsville Rotary Club will also order boxes to sell to people who don’t pre-order. This was a huge success last year and we hope that Trousdale County can come through again to help fight polio!” said Mark Presley, president of Hartsville Rotary.
To order donuts, contact Presley at 615-374-1010, Vidette editor Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or any member of the Hartsville Rotary Club.
“Contact us privately so our friends from the north can’t see how many boxes that we have orders for!” Presley said. “Thank you, everyone, and thanks to the Lafayette Rotary Club for accepting the challenge!”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
