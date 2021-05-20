Hartsville resident and master magician Alan Fisher will wrap up a busy May with a local and an international event, both of which can be enjoyed by everyone in Middle Tennessee.
On Wednesday, May 26, Fisher will once again participate in Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee’s “Reverse Parade” food-raiser. This is the second year he’ll be performing at this neat event. They take over about six blocks of 7th Avenue North in Nashville. Entertainers, sports mascots, costume characters, media personalities, and others will line the side of the street. People who want to attend the event put non-perishable food donations in their vehicle’s trunk and drive slowly down 7th Avenue, stopping for a minute or two at each performer’s area to enjoy the music, juggling, acrobatics, magic, or whatever. Then they pull up to the next performer’s area. So, in effect, they are the parade. At the end the driver pops his/her trunk and volunteers remove their food donations. Last year the event raised close to one ton of food. The event runs all day and Fisher will be performing from about 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Then on Saturday, May 29, Fisher will be the guest on this month’s episode of “The Darkstone Dossiers”, a globally acclaimed online, magic-themed talk show hosted by Theatrical Cerebralist Anthony Darkstone. Darkstone is an internationally known magical entertainer, producer, director, talk show host and consultant. For over a year Darkstone, referred to as “The Larry King of Magic,” has interviewed some of the biggest names in the world of magic on this show. Past episodes can be viewed online at anthonydarkstone.com/darkstone-dossiers, on The Society of American Magicians Showcase at vimeo.com/showcase/7338941 and on Channel 14 of abra.tv/. Showtime on May 29 is 3 p.m.
This is not a magic show or lecture, but a live chat show. Fisher will be telling lots of stories from his 50-plus years as an actor, comic, character performer, singing telegram messenger and magician. The show runs about an hour and then the floor is open for questions. A recording of the live show will be added to the collections mentioned above. If you’d like to be in the audience for the live broadcast, check Fisher’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/AlanFisherMagic) for the Zoom link as soon as it’s available.
Fisher is a multiple past officer in the Murfreesboro chapter of The International Brotherhood of Magicians (Ring 252 — The Middle Tennessee Magic Club) as well as a member of The Society of American Magicians (Virtual Assembly V1.1 and International Assembly 272), and Fechter’s Finger Flicking Frolic (the most exclusive invitation-only gathering of close-up artists in the world). In 2018 he was one of only a handful of magicians who represented the United States at the triennial World Championship of Magic held that year in Busan, South Korea.
— Submitted
