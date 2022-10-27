On Oct. 17, the Trousdale County Grand Jury charged James Yates, 21, of Hartsville in the death of two-year-old Dani-e Coty Mills.
In a two-count indictment, Yates was charged with aggravated child abuse and first degree murder in commission of aggravated child abuse.
“This was a joint investigation with us and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI),” said Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. “(Yates) went before a grand jury and was indicted (on both charges).”
On Feb. 21, the TBI began its investigation after a 911 call was made indicating that Mills had stopped breathing. The child was transported to a Nashville hospital with injuries where he died two days later.
According to the TBI investigation, when the incident occurred, the two-year-old had been left solely in the care of Yates who was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.
“Cases involving the death of a child are extremely tragic for our entire community,” said 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson. “I want to thank the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their diligent work on this case. Through the work of our investigators and prosecutors, we are dedicated to bringing justice for the victim.”
On Friday, Yates was arraigned and appointed counsel.
“We took him to court for arraignment,” said Russell. “What happens next is he will be appointed an attorney. That’s when (the next steps) will begin. Does he want to go to trial? Or does he want to take a plea? What the state will offer, we don’t know.”
On Oct. 19, TBI agents, along with Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department’s deputies, arrested Yates and booked him into the Trousdale County Jail, where he is presently being held.
His bond was set at $40,000.
