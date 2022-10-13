Trousdale County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Freeman Lane on Sunday afternoon, where Roger Glenn Hendricks of Hartsville was arrested at his home.
Hendricks was charged with vandalism, aggravated assault, interference with an emergency 911 call, and aggravated kidnapping.
According to the arrest report, the victim — who was Hendricks’ ex-girlfriend — told the deputies that she went to Hendricks’ house. As she entered the front porch, Hendricks came out of the bushes yelling. He then preceded to strike her vehicle with a flashlight, causing damage to the hood. Hendricks then pulled a knife on the victim and forced her into the house. While placing the victim in a choke hold, Hendricks held a knife to her throat and told her that she was going to die.
The victim went on to tell authorities that Hendricks took her keys and cell phone and would not allow her to leave the home or call for help. He repeatedly stabbed the victim’s cell phone with the knife, all along telling her that she was not going to leave alive.
The victim stated that she feared Hendricks would kill her.
Hendricks is being held at the Trousdale County Jail, and bond was set at $8,500.
Hendricks will appear in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
