A Hartsville man was killed Friday evening in a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
According to information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Walker, 43, was involved in a wreck on I-24 around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Walker was driving a cattle truck headed westbound when two other vehicles attempted to merge right at the same time. One vehicle overcorrected and struck the cable barrier before spinning back into Walker’s truck.
The truck, which was hauling cattle, caught fire. The livestock escaped and roamed the median of the interstate before eventually being corralled in a nearby field.
In addition to THP, Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue responded to the scene as did EMS personnel. The driver of the other vehicle was identified only as a 17-year-old from Murfreesboro, who reportedly was seriously injured.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 were shut down for several hours and the crash was cleared around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
