A Hartsville man is taking his desire for change in America’s politics to the streets — in this case, quite literally.
Tim “Izzy” Israel is roughly six months into a walk across the nation from Key West, Fla., to the state of Washington in order to raise support for term limits for members of Congress.
Israel has worked in the entertainment industry, moving to Nashville in 1991 and then taking his family, a wife and six children, to Hartsville in 2006.
“My wife and a few of my kids are living there right now,” he said.
He said he decided to take time to devote to this cause because of what he sees as a fundamental flaw in the American political system.
“Over the years, we came to the conclusion that this is the reason things do not get better in the United States. Because the power of lawmakers to remain incumbent and serve a lifetime making laws for people is highly susceptible to corruptibility.
“Me and a friend talked about something I can do; I talked to my family. I’ve never been an activist, but I thought walking the land limits for term limits might bring awareness to the No. 1 reason America cannot start to heal.”
Limiting the terms of Congressional members would require a constitutional amendment, as in 1995 the U.S. Supreme Court held 5-4 that states could not impose qualifications beyond those specified in the Constitution.
The advocacy group U.S. Term Limits, which took part in that court case, is supporting Israel during his cross-country walk, which began on Dec. 22, 2020.
“I started at the Key West buoy, which is the southernmost point in the U.S. I slept in the woods, tried not to trespass. I gained some media coverage in Tallahassee and U.S. Term Limits found me, sent a representative to check me out and decided they wanted to help me,” Israel said.
The group sent Jeff Tillman, who has been following Izzy and allowing him to sleep in a van during his trek, which Israel said has been averaging 18 to 20 miles per day. U.S. Term Limits has also helped provide financial support and with day-to-day concerns such as food and laundry.
“We had no inclination that someone was willing to walk from the southernmost point to the northernmost point on our issue, getting term limits on the books in Washington,” Tillman said. “The Congress is unwilling to do that, even though the polling has steadily gone up (in favor).”
During his journey, which can be tracked online at whereisizzy.com, the 51-year-old Israel has been recognized by the Tennessee and North Carolina legislatures for his endeavor.
Israel said he had been hoping to finish the trip within 14-16 months, but is participating with U.S. Term Limits in other walks to raise awareness. After making the Mississippi-Alabama state line, he took a “break” and walked Tennessee from bottom to top, then repeated the feat in North Carolina. He also took the opportunity to spend time with his family while in Tennessee and is planning to resume his walk in the next few weeks.
“I’m taking about a month off to get my finances together and the plan is to go back to the Mississippi line at the 1,00-mile mark on my journey. I’ll walk toward Arkansas and go from there.”
Israel said his walk “is an ethical thing, not a political thing” and said his goal is to make people aware of what he sees as a problem.
“She’s the toughest lady I know,” Israel said of his wife when asked about his family’s support. “This is just topping the most I’ve ever been away from home at one point. We both feel that no one’s future generations will benefit from a system that keeps this in place.”
Israel said the sunsets in Florida were “fascinating” and walking through the Everglades “was an experience.” He has also walked the bridge in Selma, Ala., site of the famous civil rights march, during his journey thus far.
“The things you take for granted whizzing by in automobile, life slows down and I try to capture some of those moments,” he said. “If I can make people aware of this, then hopefully people will start making it happen.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com..
