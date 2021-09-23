Rain forced a delay in Hartsville United Methodist Church’s auction fundraiser last weekend, but the pig roast went on as scheduled.
Paul & Natalie Knudsen prepared 225 pounds of pork which were sold by the plate or by the pound, depending on the customer’s request.
The auction was postponed until Saturday, Sept. 25 from 3-6 p.m. There will be both a live auction hosted by Jack McCall and a silent auction.
Items include a cabinet/island donated by Hartsville Cabinet & Millwork, a Tennessee gift basket, Catesa Farms watermelons and a coffee table.
For more information on the event, visit the Hartsville First United Methodist Church Facebook page.
