Brett Dakota Roberson is currently serving in the United States Navy after joining in Jan. of 2021.
Roberson was initially shipped off to boot camp near Chicago at the U.S. Naval Training Command Center. He graduated from there in March of 2022.
The Hartsville native started Navy A School in Pensacola, Florida, at the Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station as a cryptologic technician (CTN), serving as an expert in communication network defense and forensics.
Then, Roberson received orders to report to Fort Gordon (Georgia), and he is now on his second deployment on the USS Ramage (DDG-61).
— Submitted
