Hartsville Nutrition held its grand opening and welcomed customers with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.
Located at 202 River Street at the former site of Hartsville Printing, Hartsville Nutrition offers healthy teas, coffees and protein shakes under the Herbalife brand.
“We were working in Lafayette and that’s how we got introduced to the opportunity,” said Kobe Walker, who owns Hartsville Nutrition along with Haley Ware. “We went to a convention for products and then got introduced to the business side.
“We like the products and once you get introduced to the business side, we wanted to bring it to Hartsville. We were able to find a building and I think it’ll be good here.”
Hartsville Nutrition offers a multitude of options with 19 flavors of protein shakes ranging from simple choices like mint chocolate to more exotic flavors such as Fruity Pebbles and Banana Nut Bread. Protein shakes can even be made dairy free upon request.
The store’s energy teas contain various combinations of fruit flavors such as mango, raspberry, pomegranate and strawberry. Iced coffees or protein-based coffees are also available, and all drinks can be infused with probiotics, energy boosters, fiber, collagen or other enhancers.
According to the menu, the protein shakes are designed to replace a full meal and average between 165-200 calories each, with only one gram of sugar and up to 26 grams of protein.
Hartsville Nutrition will be open six days a week, from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday thru Saturday.
“We had a really good turnout for the ribbon cutting and we’re excited to be here,” Walker added.
Hartsville Nutrition can be reached at 615-374-1044 or harts villenutrition@gmail.com.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
