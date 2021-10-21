The Halloween weekend will be a busy one in Hartsville with multiple activities for everyone.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, the fun will begin with a Fall Festival hosted by the Ward School Preservation Association in conjunction with Lajoy Dance Studio. The event starts with a “Miss Bootiful Beauty Pageant” from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the upstairs gymnasium at Ward School, which is located at 111 Hall Street. Categories for the pageant run from under 1 year to ages 18-30 and every contestant will receive a prize.
Beginning at 1 p.m., the Fall Festival will begin on the school grounds and will include a costume contest, games and prizes. Admission is $5 for those age 5 and older.
Proceeds will benefit the Ward School Preservation Association, which works to preserve what was Trousdale County’s high school for the Black community prior to desegregation in the 1960s.
“The festival and beauty pageant are separate events but are working together,” said Sarah Murray, owner of Lajoy Dance Studio. “Half the pageant proceeds will go to Ward and half to put in studio flooring. The festival is all to benefit Ward.
“We discussed the need for a fundraiser and what it would look like. We thought this would be a really good time to bring people together and hold an event.”
On Saturday evening, employees of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center will set up a “Haunted Maze” from 7-8 p.m. in Hartsville City Park. There is no admission fee, but those attending are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy. All toys collected will be donated to Trousdale County Christmas For Kids.
“The Employee Engagement Committee at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center is sponsoring the Haunted Maze event in support of the Christmas for Kids project. Each year, the facility plans events to give back to the community, and this year we wanted to donate to the Christmas for Kids project as well. Typically, we donate unpainted wooden ornaments to the local elementary school to decorate for Christmas. The decorated ornaments are then strung across the Hartsville Courthouse fence. And over the years, we have also donated gifts to the residents of the assisted living facilities in Hartsville,” said Trousdale’s Facility Controller Betty Downs, who is part of the Haunted Maze event planning team.
“We are always looking for ways to support the Hartsville community,” added TTCC Warden Martin Frink. “The Haunted Maze event is just one more way we can give back, and we are thrilled with the opportunity to do so!”
On Halloween evening itself, the annual “Trunk or Treat” will be returning to Hartsville City Park.
From 5-7 p.m., kids and adults can visit the park and collect candy from a number of local civic groups, churches, businesses and other organizations. Marlene Street will be closed down beginning at around 4:45 p.m. and participating groups can begin setting up at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
“We want all the kids and parents to know they can come and get candy in a safe environment,” said Senior Center Director Ginny Hunter.
Hunter said over 30 groups have signed up to participate thus far and that there is plenty of room for more. Any group wishing to participate can contact the Trousdale Senior Center at 615-374-1102.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
