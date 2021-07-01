Hartsville is getting ready for its annual July 4 festival, the first since the pandemic mostly halted events last year.
This year’s event will cover two days, with the annual parade set to take place on Saturday, July 3 at 7 p.m. On Sunday, July 4, the Music in the Park will begin at 3 p.m. with the county’s fireworks display scheduled for 9 p.m.
“I am pleased that we can once again celebrate the Fourth of July like we did before the pandemic. I invite everyone to come to the park for the Trousdale County Band Boosters’ Music In The Park festivities and to stay for the fireworks at 9 p.m.,” County Mayor Stephen Chambers said.
The parade was moved to Saturday so it could be held in the evening when temperatures should be a bit lower, said Mark Presley, who is organizing the parade along with Amber Russell.
“Last year we had the parade a little bit later. It’s just so hot that we like to have it in the afternoon, but the Music in the Park is at the same time. So it ended up with the parade on Saturday and we’ll try to make it an all-weekend event this year,” he said.
Children, and even adults, are encouraged to bring water soaker guns to shoot at some of the parade participants, who will have their own water guns and will shoot back!
“It’ll be back and forth, but we do ask that you not shoot at anybody who’s unarmed,” Presley said with a smile. “We’ll have a no-squirt zone at the end of the parade for people who don’t want to get wet.
“This is something we wanted to try this year to see how it goes.”
The Fourth of July parade will begin on Saturday at 7 p.m., starting down McMurry Blvd. and turning onto Broadway. The parade lineup will be posted on the Positively Hartsville Facebook page later this week.
The family of Sammy Taylor, who passed away earlier this year, will be serving as honorary grand marshals for the parade.
Some parade tips for observers:
Please make sure all children are loaded on vehicles prior to departure;
Please do not allow anyone to leave vehicles/floats once the parade has started;
Drivers be mindful and watch for children down parade route;
Lights are permitted;
Sirens may be used;
Please rise as the color guard displaying our flag passes at beginning of parade.
On July 4, the fun will shift to Hartsville City Park for music, food, games and more beginning at 3 p.m. A cake walk is also scheduled to be held at 6:30 p.m.
The music will be highlighted by appearances from Amber Watts, SuperSport and Levi Coby, according to Band Boosters director Steve Paxton.
The Community Band, made up of Trousdale County High School band members and band alumni, will close out the music at 8:15 p.m. with a repertoire of patriotic music.
“We’ll have Amber Watts, SuperSport and a young man named Levi Colby,” Paxton said. “Those three will be scattered out throughout the afternoon.”
The Band Boosters will also hold a raffle between musical performances. Paxton said the Band Boosters were still seeking donated items and there are also spots still available for booths in the park. For more information, reach him at 615-374-2712.
A vendor booth is $25 and a food booth is $50. All proceeds benefit the Trousdale County band program.
Food trucks scheduled to be on hand thus far are Bizakaya’s, Brittany’s Kitchen, Hot Dog Momma and Ohana Ice Hut.
“We’ll be glad to have anyone who wants to participate,” Paxton said. “We have vendors who are coming, a variety. We have some food truck that’ll be there, so it should be a good time.”
The day will be capped the by annual fireworks display, which will begin at 9 p.m.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.