As the Fourth of July approaches, the town of Hartsville is getting ready for its Independence Day festivities.
The celebration will encompass two days and include Music in the Park, a fireworks show, and the annual Super Soaker Independence Day Parade.
Festivities will begin on Saturday at 6 p.m. as the parade rolls down the parade route. The route begins at Village Pizza on McMurry Boulevard and ends at the Hartsville City Park.
Mark Presley, Amber Russell, and Steve Paxton are directing this year’s events.
“My grandfather, Ervin B. Presley, started the Fourth of July parade in the late 70s,” said Presley. “Then, it stopped for a few years, but in the early 2000s, I brought it back.”
Since the return of the Fourth of July parade, it has been an annual event, and everyone is encouraged to come out and join in the celebration.
“Last year’s parade went very well,” said Russell. “It was said to be one of the best. So, we are doing it again this year with a few small tweaks.”
This year’s parade will consist of clowns, trophies, super soakers, and a dry zone for those not wishing to get wet.
“The dry zone will come through first — the bands, the candidates, and anyone requesting the dry zone,” said Russell.
For those participating in the parade, there will be an opportunity to win prizes.
“This year, there will be trophies for the best car, best truck, best SUV (sport-utility vehicle), best horse, best float, best tractor or farm equipment, most patriotic, and the grand prize,” said Russell.
Continuing the celebration on Monday at the Hartsville City Park, there will be Music in the Park, featuring the Trousdale County alumni band beginning at 4 p.m. That will be followed by the annual fireworks show at dark.
