Hartsville’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Center now has its fifth warden in just over five years since the facility opened in 2016.
CoreCivic, which operates the Hartsville prison, confirmed Monday that Steve Upton had been appointed to the position in an interim capacity. He replaces Raymond Byrd, who became warden in March 2020.
“Warden Byrd is still part of the CoreCivic organization, but is no longer at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC). We have an experienced interim warden in place during this transition,” said Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs Manager for CoreCivic.
“Steve Upton was named interim Warden at TTCC in April 2021. Warden Upton has 30 years of correctional experience, which includes 10 years as a warden. He has previously served as assistant warden at TTCC from 2018-2019. Since February 2019, his most recent assignment at CoreCivic was the warden at Coffee (GA) Correctional Facility.”
Before joining CoreCivic, Upton served as director of facilities at the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), where he began his corrections career in 1991. He held multiple roles at GDC, including correctional officer, sergeant, lieutenant, unit manager, superintendent, warden, field operations manager, and deputy director of facilities operations.
