Hartsville Health and Rehab honored Sherry Carter as its May 2020 Employee of the Month.
Sherry is an LPN employed at the center since October 2019.
Director of Nursing Christine Murray, RN, described Ms. Carter’s qualities: “Sherry has a kind heart, a willingness to serve and she is a team player. She is always willing to step up in the time of need.”
Hartsville Health and Rehab is a 95-bed Skilled Nursing Facility providing Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy services in addition to offering specialized nursing, respite care, and hospice services since 1988.
