Hartsville Health and Rehab announced Sherry Carter, LPN as the October 2020 Employee of the Month, with several of her fellow co-workers cheering her on. Sherry received the most votes from her peers for the award. Christine Murray, RN — Director of Nursing, reflects on Ms. Carter’s service: “Sherry is enthusiastic and is always trying to involve all residents in activities throughout the day. She shows exemplary care toward all residents. Also, she shows kindness and compassion with family members. We love having her as a part of our team!” Hartsville Health and Rehab is a 95-bed Skilled Nursing Facility providing Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy services in addition to offering specialized nursing, respite care, and hospice services since 1988.