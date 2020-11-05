Hartsville Health and Rehab announced Christine Murray, RN as the September 2020 Employee of the Month on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, with several of her fellow managers and line staff in attendance.
In sharing attributes about Christine, Administrator Pete Prins pointed out to the attendees, “There has not been one single time that Christine has ever complained about covering the floor as a charge nurse or tech when the need is there. Not one time. We are grateful to Christine for supporting her staff and honor her today.”
Hartsville Health and Rehab is a 95-bed Skilled Nursing Facility providing Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy services, in addition to offering specialized nursing, respite care, and hospice services since 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.