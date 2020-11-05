Hartsville Health and Rehab announced Christine Murray, RN as the September 2020 Employee of the Month on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, with several of her fellow managers and line staff in attendance. In sharing attributes about Christine, Administrator Pete Prins pointed out to the attendees, “There has not been one single time that Christine has ever complained about covering the floor as a charge nurse or tech when the need is there. Not one time. We are grateful to Christine for supporting her staff and honor her today.” Hartsville Health and Rehab is a 95-bed Skilled Nursing Facility providing Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy services, in addition to offering specialized nursing, respite care, and hospice services since 1988.