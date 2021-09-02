Hartsville Health and Rehab held a 70s-80s Party for residents and staff on Thursday, Aug. 19, with many grooving and singing to the music.
Residents enjoyed dancing and strolling to 70s’ and 80s’ tunes while staff sang karaoke to various songs.
“The idea for the party originated from our Resident Council,” explained Amelia Brummett-Cato, Hartsville Health’s Social Services and Admissions Director. “Residents stated at council meeting that the 70s and 80s were their ‘jam days.’ ”
Hartsville Health and Rehab is a 95-bed skilled nursing facility providing physical, occupational and speech therapy services, in addition to offering specialized nursing, respite care and hospice services since 1988.
— Submitted
