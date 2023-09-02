ROTARY DONATES TO TCHS VOLLEYBALL PHOTO

The Hartsville Rotary Club recently held a pancake breakfast that served as a fundraiser for the Trousdale County High School volleyball program. Rotary President Jerry Richmond, along with fellow Rotary members Janie Oldham and Greg Clements, recently presented a check for $1,113 to Lady Jacket head coach Krystul Gregory and the TCHS players.

 Submitted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.