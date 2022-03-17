The Hartsville Rotary Club welcomed its newest member last week , holding an induction ceremony for Matt Dockery, right, of Tri-Metal LLC. Dockery received his membership pin from Club President Mark Presley, left.
Presley also presented Rotarian Martha Joe Jewell with a Paul Harris Fellow +1 pin, signifying $2,000 in cumulative contributions to the Rotary Foundation.
