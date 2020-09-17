The Hartsville Rotary Club held its biggest fundraiser of the year with its annual golf tournament on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Gallatin’s Long Hollow Golf Course.
The tournament is typically held in May but had to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its 16th year, the golf tournament allows the Hartsville Rotary Club to fund college scholarships as well as for a number of local projects in the community, including the Summer Backpack Program, Christmas For Kids and the dictionary project.
The weather was virtually perfect, with sunny skies and low humidity. Twenty teams and 80 players came out to tee up for an 8 a.m. start. Players were able to enjoy hamburgers and grilled bologna sandwiches courtesy of Jack McCall.
Rotary Club Treasurer Bryan King told the club that the tournament was expected to net around $10,500, which would be the most ever.
The winning team was comprised of Phillip Holder, Stanley Holder, Blake Holder and Chris Holder, as the foursome shot a 56 in the scramble format. Each player received a $100 prize.
Second- and third-place teams received $45 and $25 prizes respectively, with prizes awarded for second and third flights. Altogether, over $2,000 in prize money was awarded. Two closest-to-the-hole prizes and prizes for longest drives were also given out.
The Hartsville Rotary Club wishes to thank its corporate sponsors and businesses that purchased advertising sponsorships for the tournament, as well as everyone who played. A complete list of sponsors will run in a future issue of The Vidette.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.