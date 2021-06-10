The Hartsville Rotary Club will be sponsoring its fifth annual Father-Daughter Dance for the community next weekend.
The dance will be held at Farmer’s Harvest Restaurant, located on Broadway, on Saturday, June 19, from 6-8 p.m. Children should be of at least kindergarten age to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.
The cost is $25 per father/daughter, and $5 for additional daughters. Mothers may take photos outside the auditorium but will not be allowed inside as the event is for fathers and daughters only.
Tickets are currently available at Wilson Bank & Trust, Citizens Bank and at Farmer’s Harvest. Money raised will go toward the Rotary Club’s various service projects in the community.
“This has become one of our most popular events in the community and we’re glad to be able to have it this year; we weren’t sure for a while we were going to,” said Rotary Club past president Chris Gregory. “I want to thank Farmer’s Harvest for accommodating us this year. It’s a lot of fun for us to see the excitement in the kids’ faces and the daddies, grandfathers or other grown-ups have a great time too!”
According to the Rotary Club, “this is a chance for young ladies and the male figure role model in their lives to enjoy an evening they’ll never forget.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
