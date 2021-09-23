The Hartsville Rotary Club is planning a night to remember for the Trousdale County community with an outdoor, prom-themed dance.
“Prom Night: An Evening of the Decades” is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2 from 7-9 p.m. at the historic Hartsville courthouse.
Court Street (right side of building) and Foxall Street (behind building) will be closed off for the outdoor event. A photo booth will be available on the front steps of the historic building as well.
“Did you miss your prom or would you like to experience it with the one that you love? This dance is for you! It’s for couples of all ages,” said Mark Presley, president of the Hartsville Rotary.
In addition, local restaurants including Farmers’ Harvest, Hartsville Taco Co. and the Mexican Grilled Cheese will be offering couples’ specials that evening so attendees can have an entire date night.
Tickets are $25 per couple and will be available at Wilson Bank & Trust, First National Bank (formerly Citizens) and Foodland. If there is inclement weather, the event will be held indoors at Farmers’ Harvest.
For more information, visit the Hartsville Rotary Club’s Facebook page or contact Presley at 615-374-1010.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
