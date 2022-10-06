ROTARY DONATES TO WATER PROJECT PHOTO

The Thirst Initiative is an American, faith-based, nonprofit organization that partners with businesses, churches and community organizations to do good by providing clean water one village at a time. The dream is to solve the water problem in central Nicaragua during the next seven years. The club contributed $3,500, and one of the Rotary members matched that total. Rotary members pictured at the check presentation are: (from left) Pat Langford, Martha Joe Jewell, Peg Shonebarger, Janie Oldham, Don McCaughey, Greg Clements, Dwight Jewell and Jerry Richmond.

