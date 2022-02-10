The Hartsville Rotary Club recently donated $250 to sponsor the upcoming Science Fair at Trousdale County Elementary School.
The school also received a donation from the Parent-Teachers Association.
Pictured from left are: TCES Assistant Principal Kellie Porter, Principal Demetrice Badru, Hartsville Rotary President Mark Presley and club treasurer Greg Clements.
