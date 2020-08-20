The Hartsville Rotary Club is preparing for its annual golf tournament, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 at Long Hollow Golf Club.
The golf tournament is the Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps fund the Club’s activities in Trousdale County, including the third-grade dictionary project, food drive, Character Counts awards and scholarships to high school seniors.
The tournament had been scheduled for May but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is a four-person scramble with each flight winner receiving a $100 prize. Second and third places also receive prizes.
Players can also enjoy food and fellowship, including chargrilled bologna sandwiches by Jack McCall.
The entry fee is $85 per player. The Rotary Club is also seeking sponsorships from local businesses. Sponsorships are $250 or $500 and come with two or four free entries into the tournament.
For more information, call Greg Barton at 615-633-8491 or email gbarton96@yahoo.com.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
