Incoming Hartsville Rotary Club President Mark Presley, left, receives the gavel from his predecessor, Carroll Carman.
Presley will serve as president of Hartsville Rotary for a one-year term beginning July 1, 2021.
Other officers for the 2021-22 year are: Greg Clements, treasurer; Peg Shonebarger, secretary; and Chris Gregory, president-elect.
