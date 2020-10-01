The Hartsville Rotary Club is preparing to hold its fifth annual Hartsville Rotary Bass Tournament at the Defeated Creek Recreation Area on Cordell Hull Lake.
Fishers can take to the water at safe light on Saturday, Oct. 10 and the tournament will run till 1 p.m. The entry fee is $35 per person, and Defeated Creek Marina will be providing lunch. Broken Boats Band will be providing live music beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Each boat can weigh in five bass, and there will be cash prizes for both the largest bass of the day and the largest non-bass of the day.
Last year, $2,500 in cash and prizes were given out to participants.
Contestants must follow all safety rules and TWRA fishing guidelines for the lake. Largemouth bass must be 15 inches, smallmouth bass must be 18 inches, spotted bass 12 inches and any non-bass must be the legal harvest size.
For more information, contact Stanley Farley at 615-633-7041, Ronny Tucker at 615-680-4556 or Bill Painter at 615-519-5033.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
