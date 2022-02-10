The Hartsville Rotary Club will be holding its sixth annual Father-Daughter Dance for the community on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the high school.
The dance will be held in the auditorium at Trousdale County High School on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 6-8 p.m. Children should be at least kindergarten age in order to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.
The cost is $25 per father/daughter, and $5 for additional daughters. Mothers may take photos outside the auditorium but will not be allowed inside as the event is for fathers and daughters only.
Tickets are currently available at Wilson Bank & Trust, First National Bank, Hartsville Foodland and at the Property Assessor’s office in the County Administration Building.
Money raised will go toward the Rotary Club’s various service projects in the community.
“This has become one of our most popular events in the community,” said Rotary Club President Mark Presley. “It’s a lot of fun for us to see the excitement in the kids’ faces and the daddies, grandfathers or other grown-ups have a great time too!”
According to the Rotary Club, “this is a chance for young ladies and the male figure role model in their lives to enjoy an evening they’ll never forget.”
