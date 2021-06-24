Dr. Bien Samson, left, was presented with a special Paul Harris Fellow pin at the June 17 meeting of the Hartsville Rotary Club.
Samson is a Paul Harris Fellow+7, meaning he has contributed at least $7,000 to the Rotary Foundation over the years.
Hartsville Rotary President Carroll Carman, right, presented Samson with the award.
