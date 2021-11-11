After a one-year absence, the Hartsville Rotary Club in conjunction with Trousdale County Schools is preparing to launch the annual Food Drive to benefit the Community Help Center.
The Food Drive will run from Monday, Nov. 15 through Wednesday, Nov. 17. Students can bring canned goods to school during that period, and will be provided with information on what items are needed prior to the beginning of the Food Drive.
Students can have their names entered into a drawing for a monetary prize for bringing canned goods. A student’s name will be entered once for every five items donated.
One student in each grade from pre-K through 12th will win a $25 prize, while four homeroom teachers will also win $25 prizes.
The school with the largest donation per student will receive the rotating trophy, affectionately referred to as the “Beaner Award” for the can of beans atop the trophy, to display for one year. Jim Satterfield Middle School currently has a five-year streak of claiming the trophy.
“Trousdale County Schools, its teachers and students are most appreciative of the opportunity to join together with the Rotary Club in order to fight hunger in Trousdale County,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “I know Jim Satterfield Middle School is excited to defend its food drive championship trophy again, as well as the other two schools are to take it away from them!”
Members of the Rotary Club will pick up donated items on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and take them to the Community Help Center.
According to estimates, the Food Drive typically results in around 6,000 pounds of food donations to the Community Help Center, which then distributes the items to Trousdale County residents in need.
“This is one of the Hartsville Rotary’s longest-running service projects and we appreciate the partnership and cooperation of Trousdale County Schools,” said Rotary Club president-elect Chris Gregory. “We are happy that we can continue to serve the community with this worthy cause.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
