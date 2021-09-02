Hartsville Strong was hard at work over the past week, making a difference in and out of Trousdale County.
The nonprofit has been collecting donations for victims of the Waverly flood for nearly a week. Donations are still being collected at Hartsville Foodland and Hartsville Strong will be delivering those on Friday, said founder Mark Presley.
“If people want to donate, they can at Foodland through Thursday night,” he said.
Old Time Express has donated a tractor-trailer and driver to deliver the items on Friday, and Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply has served as a dropoff location for donations as well.
Financial donations are also being accepted. A special love offering at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church raised $1,500, according to social media.
In addition to its work to aid flood victims, Hartsville Strong also held its inaugural Heritage Festival on Saturday.
Events included an ice cream social, dunking booth, vendors, kids carnival games and baking contest. Those taking a turn in the dunking booth included Fire Chief Jay Woodard and Vidette editor Chris Gregory.
Live music was played by the Woodard Family and Clinchfield.
The baking contest was won by 16-year-old Savanna Crook, who entered a caramel pie. Desiree Sellars’ raspberry delight won second and Leigh Ann Potts’ chocolate pie took third place.
Even though an unexpected storm put an early end to the festival, Hartsville Strong still deemed it a success and said it looks forward to next year’s event.
The group is also planning an event at Hartsville City Park in October. More details will be forthcoming.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
