Members of Trousdale County’s African American community will take an opportunity to celebrate Black History Month with an event in downtown Hartsville on Saturday.
On Feb. 26 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the community is invited to take part in a “Black History Moment” to recognize the rich history of minorities in Trousdale County.
Organizer Hattie Hickey, a member of Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, said the event would honor the local role of African Americans over the years.
Two local pastors, Shannon Chumley and Sandra Dotson, will be featured along with other activities.
“We will have vendors and food trucks, and a lot of other stuff there,” Hickey said.
Hickey is also inviting any African Americans who played high school sports in Trousdale County to attend, especially any who played at Ward School. The historic school was Trousdale County’s school for Blacks prior to desegregation in the 1960s.
Anyone interested in more details on Saturday’s event is invited to listen to WTNK’s “Lunchtime with Eleanor” radio show at 11 a.m. on Friday. Hickey will be on with host Jerry Richmond to discuss the event.
